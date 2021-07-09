NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Cap Tops $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.67 or 0.00886344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005242 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

