Noku Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $2,750.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00894659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.