Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.