Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Nomura worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

