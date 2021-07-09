Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 304,331 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 215,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

About Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.