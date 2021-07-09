Nord Finance Price Tops $2.86 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $239,164.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00008469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00116925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00162714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.01 or 0.99781542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00935539 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

