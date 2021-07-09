Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 39,480 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of Lennar worth $117,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.58 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

