Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 61,726 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $180,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.