Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 102,772 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,772 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of General Mills worth $136,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

