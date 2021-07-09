Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of Ross Stores worth $131,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $122.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.