Nordea Investment Management AB Has $125.12 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $125,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

