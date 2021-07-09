Nordea Investment Management AB Has $167.71 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of The TJX Companies worth $167,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

