Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267,984 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.43% of Paychex worth $154,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.22 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

