Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 115,042 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $125,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

WBA opened at $46.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

