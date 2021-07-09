Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $211,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of MS opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

