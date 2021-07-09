Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 124,544 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,544 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $118,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

