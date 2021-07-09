Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 19,399 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.52% of Cummins worth $199,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

