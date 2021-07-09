Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.14.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $253.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $169.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

