Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $318.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $318.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,061. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $169.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

