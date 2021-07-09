Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $303.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $301.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.14.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.