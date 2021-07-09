Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.