Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
