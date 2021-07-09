North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

