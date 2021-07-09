Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 110.25 ($1.44). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Stephen Yapp purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

