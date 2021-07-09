Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

