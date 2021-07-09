Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NTIC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

