Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,731 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

