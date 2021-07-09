Northern Trust Corp Acquires 45,948 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.96% of The Children’s Place worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

