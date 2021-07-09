Northern Trust Corp Acquires 48,387 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,387 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of PAR Technology worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in PAR Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.89.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.