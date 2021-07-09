Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 482,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

INO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

