Northern Trust Corp Buys 264,230 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

