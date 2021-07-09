Northern Trust Corp Buys 69,746 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of 2U worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,924 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.