Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Air Transport Services Group worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $278,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

