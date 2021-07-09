Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Avangrid worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.