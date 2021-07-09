Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,806,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

