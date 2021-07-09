Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

