Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Cohen & Steers worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $79.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.17.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

