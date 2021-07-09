Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,762,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,061,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $35.10 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

