Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Northwest Natural worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWN opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

