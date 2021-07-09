Northern Trust Corp Has $18.40 Million Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Inari Medical worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Inari Medical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at $96,843,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,904,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,398 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

