Northern Trust Corp Has $18.72 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Delek US worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $18.82 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.