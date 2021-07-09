Northern Trust Corp Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of Getty Realty worth $18,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

