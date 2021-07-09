Northern Trust Corp Has $19.10 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Spectrum Brands worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.