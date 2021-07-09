Northern Trust Corp Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of TPI Composites worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPIC opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

