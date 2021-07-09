Northern Trust Corp Has $19.44 Million Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of MacroGenics worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of MGNX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

