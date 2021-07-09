Northern Trust Corp Has $19.62 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.16% of The Andersons worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

ANDE stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.