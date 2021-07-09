Northern Trust Corp Has $19.63 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of LendingTree worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $202.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.81. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

