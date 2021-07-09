Northern Trust Corp Has $19.73 Million Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after buying an additional 89,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 234,315 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,389 shares of company stock worth $5,684,350. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

