Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Malibu Boats worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $4,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

