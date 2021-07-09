Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,843 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

