Northern Trust Corp Purchases 80,767 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 171,457 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.